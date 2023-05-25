Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 13

How did the Arrowverse end on The CW?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 13, the fastest man alive was tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence.

Meanwhile, friends old and new gathered for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time.

Elsewhere, Barry and Iris welcomed their child into the world, changing the fate of mankind in the process.

