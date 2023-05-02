Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 22

How did it all end for Shaun and Lea?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22, the pair made their way to the delivery room and everyone arrived to help them.

Meanwhile, a tragic accident involving Dr.s Kalu and Perez left the surgeons trying to come to terms with which one to save first.

Elsewhere, Aaron tried to come to terms with his diagnosis.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.