Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 22

How did it all end for Shaun and Lea?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22, the pair made their way to the delivery room and everyone arrived to help them.

Will Jared Survive? - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22

Meanwhile, a tragic accident involving Dr.s Kalu and Perez left the surgeons trying to come to terms with which one to save first.

Elsewhere, Aaron tried to come to terms with his diagnosis.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22 Quotes

Morgan: I had three patients drop out of my clinical trial and every nanny within 90 miles is either dumb, lazy, or incompetent.
Park: Mommy Morgan has very exacting standards.

Lea: We forgot my lucky socks, the ones I wore the last time I was in the hospital when my brilliant husband figured out a miracle surgery to save our baby.
Shaun: Those are hospital socks. Every pair is the same as the other.
Lea: But they aren't my lucky socks. I'll go home and get them.
Shaun: No. You need to change into this and get hooked up to a fetal monitor.

Tragedy Strikes - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22
Will Jared Survive? - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22
Another New Mother - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22
Asher and Jerome - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22
Pulled Away - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 22
