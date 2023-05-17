Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Flappers of Fury

Was there any peace for any of the feuds for the Irish Prohibition Party?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 15, Paul and Dolores prepared for their big party.

However, a night of gambling and drinking left everyone on edge.

Then there was Melissa, who learned the truth about the cheating allegation that could destroy her marriage.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.