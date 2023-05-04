Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 22

Who was the new big bad?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22, a new villain entered the fold and left the team in danger.

Sergent Grey - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22

After one of their own was shot, it became clear that a network of criminals were working together to cause upset.

Meanwhile, John Nolan weighed up a big opportunity that could shape his future.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 Quotes

Weaponizing Luke Moran against the LAPD has driven every cop away from our target, and by the time they realize the damage we've done, we'll be long gone.

Bad Guy

Angela: I was always told the second birth was easier.
Luna: They just tell you that so you'd go through it again.

