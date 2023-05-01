Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 19

Did Marge and Lisa's charity get off the ground running?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 19, the pair joined forces to create something very unique.

Meanwhile, Marge had to contend with dealing with large sums of money and being a part of some exciting new circles.

How did Homer feel about his wife and daughter being in business?

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.