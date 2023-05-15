Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 21

Did the school for clowning give the residents of Springfield a much-needed jolt in the right direction?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 21, things took a turn when the school emerged as a big hit with everyone.

As the Simpsons pondered whether it would be a good idea to send Bart there, he had another big decision to make.

Elsewhere, Homer worried that the drama would change everything he thought he loved about the town.

