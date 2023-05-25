Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 16

What happened when the cast finally came together?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 16, after months of drama, the cast united to dive into Scandoval.

Ariana was put on the spot for her treatment of Raquel after the affair was exposed.

Meanwhile, Tom tried to say that he and Ariana were done ... for good, but everyone understood he failed to tell her.

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.