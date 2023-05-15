Weeds Sequel Inches Closer to Reality, and This Original Star is Not Impressed

As has been teased for several years, a return to the world of Weeds is in the works.

Initially, a sequel series was in the works at Starz, and now, the revival is set to sprout at Showtime.

Deadline says the series is in early development but that Mary Louise Parker is set to return to headline and executive produce.

Additionally, Showtime is also working on an update of Nurse Jackie, with Edie Falco in line to return.

The Weeds sequel will be written and executive produced by Christian Torpe, creator of the popular Danish series Rita, and would feature Nancy (Parker) in Copenhagen, the outlet reports.

Both series are said to be on the fast-track, with an eye of getting them on the air as early as quarter one of 2024.

However, the deals are still being ironed out, and a potential pickup could be contingent on what happens with the Writers Strike.

Former star of Weeds, Justin Kirk, has hit out at the revival.

"Even as a fan, do you really want to see us all old and coming back?" the actor said to Variety on Monday.

"By the time of Season 8, I don't think the general idea was, 'We should keep doing this!' Look, I love those people, I love that character.

"I did recently hear of it again," Kirk said of revival talk, "so they may be trying to drag its tired carcass out."

It's still unclear at this stage what the plot of Weeds would follow, but the original series aired from 2005-2012.

it spanned eight seasons and got a lot of recognition.

The cast also included Elizabeth Perkins, Tonye Patano, Romany Malco, Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, and Kevin Nealon.

What are your thoughts on the comeback?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comment.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.