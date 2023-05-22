Welcome to Crappie Lake Trailer: RHONY Alums Luann and Sonja Join Forces to Revamp a Struggling Town

When Bravo rebooted The Real Housewives of New York City with an all-new cast following a tumultuous 13th season, fans of some of the most popular stars wondered how they could continue to follow the socialites that kept the show afloat for so long.

Thankfully, Bravo will launch Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake this summer.

The series debut is set for Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, before the series moves to 10 p.m. out of new episodes of the RHONY reboot the following week.

Now, you're probably wondering what the new series is about, and the trailer does an excellent job of ushering in comparisons to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's The Simple Life.

"The Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting Real Housewives icons Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to help spruce up their small town (population just shy of 7,000) that was devastated by the pandemic," the logline reads.

"It's a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel."

"The mayor wastes no time putting them to work and Luann and Sonja quickly realize they have their work cut out for them," Bravo adds.

"From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show and creating connections with the locals along the way, Luann and Sonja use their ingenuity to help improve the surroundings and rally the town's spirits."

"Whether searching for the famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain – with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow."

Undoubtedly, fans will be happy to have the pair back on screens, and the trailer is heavy on their personalities.

Luann and Sonja are also attached to the cast of RHUGT Season 5, premiering at some point in 2024.

Check out the trailer below.

They may have a taste for luxury, but will they be able to find it here? Luann and Sonja: Welcome to #CrappieLake premieres July 9th! pic.twitter.com/t6N6jZS68Q — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 22, 2023

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.