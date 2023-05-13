What to Watch: The Family Stallone, XO Kitty, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss

So many documentaries, so little time.

The Family Stallone, The Secrets of Hillsong, and Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss premiere as well as Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me.

High Desert premieres on Apple TV+, and XO Kitty will captivate audiences on Netflix. See what else is brewing below!

Saturday, May 13

8/7c Maid For Revenge (Lifetime)

All a girl ever wants to do is clean a wealthy person’s house, get paid well, and go about their day, but it’s never that simple.

We’ve all had some rough days, but waking up next to your employer’s pool, covered in their blood, while they’re dead isn’t what anyone signs up for, am I right?

Now this poor maid is on the run, dodging being the primary suspect in her boss’ death, there’s a missing 8-year-old in peril, and oh yeah, this batsh*t crazy film is inspired by actual events!

Sunday, May 14

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

Things are about to get deadly. We can’t call it Fatal Attraction if we don’t get dangerously close to the edge on that front, yes?

Things escalate rather quickly as the pieces fall into place, and we gain more insight into how Dan ended up in prison for a decade in a half.

If you felt the first few installments were slow, rest assured that they’ve picked up the pace, and we can’t wait to see your reactions, so share them with us after the episode!

The truth is subjective. pic.twitter.com/51CMIxOIih — Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ (@FatalAttraction) May 5, 2023

9/8c Ride (Hallmark)

Weddings always bring drama; hosting a Booker wedding at the McMurray Ranch will provide lots of drama.

When Cash helps Valeria save the big day and make the event perfect, sparks fly, and they can’t deny their feelings any longer.

Missy meets the rest of Gus’s family and does not receive the warm reception she had hoped for, so what does that mean for them?

9/8c Succession (HBO)

The election is here! Will Connor Roy make a dent?

As this is Succession, we are not counting him out just yet. What we’re really surprised about is that Logan’s funeral still hasn’t taken place. We know he’s all dressed and ready, so what gives?

What we do know is that this is going to be another Succession quote bonanza. There are several in the trailer alone! Check it out.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

We’re heartbroken that this is the last ever episode of East New York, but at least we get one more hour with the 7-4.

Regina’s job is in jeopardy after the shooting at Raskin Gardens. The good news is that she finally stands up to Suarez and his tendency to side with Sharpe over her, but with the series wrapping up, will she lose her job?

Quinlan’s mom is back, too, just as Quinlan and Bentley have begun drifting back toward one another romantically. What will she have to say about that or about where Quinlan lives now that there’s been violence at the projects?

10/9c The Blacklist (NBC)

Senator Panabaker might have decided to let Red and the Task Force be, but not everyone will extend the same courtesy.

We meet Congressman Hudson, whose ambition fuels him to question what exactly the Task Force does and how they do it.

What does he have planned?

Monday, May 15

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Is the jig up for Colin? Jada believed Talia’s claims that she wanted OUT of that relationship, but that doesn’t mean Jada won’t turn her investigative spotlight toward the man she thinks is hurting her sister!

Meanwhile, Talia is starting to have feelings for Chanel, but when Colin decides to stay in Salem, will she be able to resist his latest demands?

Elsewhere, someone learns Nicole’s secret, and it’s the last person she wants to know that she’s pregnant!

Tuesday, May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

She was a stunner, America’s sweetheart, and the ‘90s version of Marilyn Monroe, this gorgeous, naive, and troubled woman who won over the masses were her beauty, compassion, and love.

We’re long since due for a Netflix documentary that delves into the complicated life of Anna Nicole Smith, her rags-to-riches trajectory, and the tragedies that befell her and shocked the globe.

Netflix teases an unflinching look at the rise and fall of Vickie Lynn Hogan, “loved by millions, known by few,” with never seen before footage, intimate accounts, and so much more!

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

This season has flown by, and it’s taken all our emotions on a ride!

We get a double dose of the 126 to close the season with a jam-packed two-hour season finale that will leave you reeling until the series’ return.

It’s T.K. and Carlos’ wedding, and while that’s been the event we were all waiting for, it wouldn’t be 9-1-1: Lone Star if things don’t take a tragic turn! We’ve got our invites; tune into the special event and our full review afterward!

Wednesday, May 17

The Family Stallone (Paramount+)

Here, kitty kitty!

Did you ever think you’d see Sylvester Stallone brushing a cat’s tail? Well, you’re going to see that and a whole lot more as the man, the myth, the legend gets the reality series treatment.

Don’t lie. You know you want to at least take a peek inside his front door, don’t you?

High Desert (Apple TV+)

High Desert follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again, off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California.

Peggy makes the life-changing decision to go from an addict to a private investigator, and we can only imagine it will be quite the lifestyle shift for her.

Other stars in the Ben Stiller-produced series include Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, and Christine Taylor.

McGregor Forever (Netflix>)

A four-episode docuseries gives a peek inside the most influential, controversial, and remarkable MMA fighter in the game.

Often imitated but never duplicated, the trash-talking, confident Irishman has unequivocally changed the game and, without a doubt, the most powerful person who stepped foot in the octagon.

We get to see what drives him, the history that led him to become who he is today, and his remarkable climb back up the ranks after hardship.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Did Jack Dayton deliberately sabotage OR 2.0, leading to a patient’s death?

Marcel wants to know and won’t give up until he has answers.

According to the spoiler video, Dayton warns Marcel not to risk his career by pursuing this, but something tells us Marcel won’t listen and that he, like most of the staff, is headed for war with the tech mogul turned hospital owner.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

NOPE! What they’re NOT going to do is have us doubting Torres, his motivations, and what he’s brought to the series with his energy. We simply refuse!

It’s time for another Torres-centric in a season chocked full of more intimate looks at each character, and a case that hits too close to home brings up some of the darker parts of Torres’ past.

The implication that he could be a dirty cop is enough to have us reeling.

Thursday, May 18

The Geography of Bliss (Peacock)

Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth.

The series is based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World.”

In it, Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth, from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

XO, Kitty (Netflix)

We’ve seen the entire season of this, and it’s an absolutely delightful binge. If there were ever any doubts that the “For All the Boys” films could transition to a spinoff series starring Kitty, no doubt, Anna Cathcart puts you at ease. She’s a sublime lead.

With a Korean setting, XO, Kitty fuses teen K-Drama elements, the highlights of the films, a stellar cast, and a similar appeal of The Summer I Turned Pretty to deliver a binge-able, heartfelt teen drama.

Exploring sexuality, identity, young love, friendship, and tradition versus progression, the series is fabulous and worth tuning in for, if only for the kick-butt soundtrack and latest heartthrobs.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

It’s the final Law & Order Thursday of 2023!

It’s also a special episode for Sam Waterson, who has appeared in 399 other episodes of the flagship series!

Waterson’s real-life daughter plays McCoy’s, who appears as a defense attorney whose spirited arguments in court bother him personally and professionally.

McCoy vs. McCoy? (Technically, anyway -- Price is still trying the case.) We’re all in on this one!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

It’s no such thing as a good time without a healthy dose of drama and one’s life in peril when you work at Station 19, baby!

The season finale has our crew trading in helmets for heels and soot for suits when everyone attends a lavish affair to commemorate Ben’s save, relationships will be tested, captaincy will be determined, and partying is inevitable.

But an unforeseeable collapse at the building could leave a beloved character in peril or someone facing a shocking end. We can’t wait!

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Whoa! What’s going to happen to Benson?

The crossover with Benson, Stabler, and Rollins looks like it will culminate in Benson getting shot!

Since SVU has been renewed, and we can’t imagine this series without Benson, she’ll probably be okay-ish, but the odds are that we’ll have to wait all summer to find out for sure.

And could Benson’s injuries be just what she needs to realize life is too short to put a relationship with Stabler on hold?

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

You know what’s better than one hour of Grey’s? Two!

The supersized season finale brings Mer and Maggie back as the men they left behind to reunite with them at a Catherine Fox Foundation ceremony in Boston, forcing them to deal with their feelings.

Lucas and Link will do the same in Seattle as the former challenges Simone and her wedding day, and the latter has it out with Jo and may confess his feelings! We are seated for this!

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

As the crossover wraps up, Bell and Fin work together to catch a mass murderer, Rollins tries to deal with an uncooperative witness, and a US Attorney benches Stabler.

This will be an explosive end to a series that doesn’t return until January 2024.

Let’s hope Rollins sticks around once they get the killer (which hopefully they will!)

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

It’s opening for Dennis’ restaurant, and to say it’s a disaster waiting to happen is an understatement; with shocking revelations and devastating betrayals, everything is at risk!

Malika gets a blast from her past as someone drops in to visit when she may need it most.

Mariana redirects her attention to Joaquin and makes a break in the case, but at what cost?

Friday, May 19

The Secrets of Hillsong (FX on Hulu)

FX's The Secrets of Hillsong is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive original reporting on the megachurch’s scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler.

The Secrets of Hillsong goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church's long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself.

We’re not gonna lie – we love this kind of expose, so we’re really looking forward to this.

Muted (Netflix)

Ex-Élite costars Arón Piper and Manu Rios reunite in this thriller.

On Muted, Sergio has not spoken since he murdered his parents. Six years later, a young girl might be able to break through to him to find out why he did it.

If the premise is indicative of the story, it will be interesting.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

It’s hard to believe, but we’ve reached the penultimate episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Midge and Joel stroll down memory lane, reflecting on how much has changed.

A surprise guest at The Gordon Ford Show could be just what Midge needs to break through, but things don’t always work out how you’d expect.

It’s a thoughtful, emotional lead-up to the series finale – don’t miss it.

9/8c Fire Country (CBS)

This is it!

The results of Bode’s hard work will be revealed in the season one finale when he presents himself to the parole board to meet his fate.

Elsewhere, a mudslide keeps everyone busy when people get buried in it. It's the season finale you don’t want to miss.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

It’s the season finale many of us have been waiting for.

We have returns galore. Nicky and both Jacks will be back, and Danny’s ex-partner returns to ask him and Baez for their help with a case.

This will be the final Reagan family dinner til the fall, and we’re sure it’ll be a good one, considering how packed the table will be!

