1883: Yellowstone Spinoff Returns to Paramount Network With Special Features

Remember when 1883 Season 1 launched on Paramount Network out of Yellowstone?

At the time, a handful of episodes aired before viewers had to stream the rest of the episodes on Paramount+.

It caused a lot of commotion amongst fans who did not have the streaming service.

Thankfully, those fans are getting their wish and will be able to watch all episodes of 1883 this summer on Paramount Network.

1883, the Yellowstone Origin story, will air weekly on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT.

The good TV news doesn't stop there, either.

The special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode, meaning 1883 fanatics can get an inside look at how the episodes were made, among other things.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana.

The series stars real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as Margaret and James Dutton.

Sam Elliot plays cowboy Shea Brennan.

The cast is rounded out by Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, and Noah Le Gros.

The initial episodes of 1883 broke premiere records for Paramount+ and the series was met with a warm reception from fans and critics alike.

The series told a compelling tale with stunning cinematography and wonderful acting.

It's rare for spinoffs to get off the ground running, but 1883 Season 1 will go down as one of the biggest spinoffs ever.

It set the stage for a Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led follow-up, 1923, which premiered in December.

The show has been renewed for a second season.

A spinoff titled Lawmen: Bass Reeves is also in the works.

