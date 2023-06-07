1883: Yellowstone Spinoff Returns to Paramount Network With Special Features

Remember when 1883 Season 1 launched on Paramount Network out of Yellowstone?

At the time, a handful of episodes aired before viewers had to stream the rest of the episodes on Paramount+.

It caused a lot of commotion amongst fans who did not have the streaming service.

Embarking on a Treacherous Journey - 1883

Thankfully, those fans are getting their wish and will be able to watch all episodes of 1883 this summer on Paramount Network.

1883, the Yellowstone Origin story, will air weekly on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT.

James Hunting - 1883 Season 1 Episode 1

The good TV news doesn't stop there, either.

The special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode, meaning 1883 fanatics can get an inside look at how the episodes were made, among other things.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana.

Shea on Horseback - 1883 Season 1 Episode 1

The series stars real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as Margaret and James Dutton.

Sam Elliot plays cowboy Shea Brennan.

The cast is rounded out by Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, and Noah Le Gros.

The initial episodes of 1883 broke premiere records for Paramount+ and the series was met with a warm reception from fans and critics alike.

Shea Watches the Action - 1883 Season 1 Episode 1

The series told a compelling tale with stunning cinematography and wonderful acting.

It's rare for spinoffs to get off the ground running, but 1883 Season 1 will go down as one of the biggest spinoffs ever.

It set the stage for a Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led follow-up, 1923, which premiered in December.

The show has been renewed for a second season.

Josef Sure Looks Different - 1883 Season 1 Episode 10

A spinoff titled Lawmen: Bass Reeves is also in the works.

What are your thoughts on the decision to bring the series to cable?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

1883 Quotes

Shea: I know how you feel. A lot of people are going to tell you that. Whether it's truth or not, I don't know. But I know it's true when I say it. I've sat right where you're sittin', thinkin' the same thing. Thinkin' I don't want to live without them. Don't see the point. Still do most days. But here I am, livin' without 'em.
Elsa: Why?
Shea: Well, my reasons be different than yours. I don't have anyone left who loves me. You do. I'll tell you a secret. I'll tell you why I'm still suckin' air today. I'm headin' to the ocean.
Elsa: The ocean?
Shea: An Apache scout told me once when you love somebody, you trade souls with 'em. They get a piece of yours; you get a piece of theirs. But when your love dies, a little piece of you dies with 'em. That's why you hurt so bad. But that little piece of him is still inside you, and he can use your eyes to see the world. So, I'm takin' my wife to the ocean, and I'm gonna sit on the beach and let her see it. That was her dream. And I'm gonna see her. That's my dream. In the meantime, the herd could sure use its cowgirl.

You've got no horses, no guns, you can't ride. You are a fuckin' fool thinkin' you can travel two thousand miles with no skills to survive it.

Shae

1883

