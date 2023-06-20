And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Kim Cattrall's Return

And Just Like That is staging the mother of all comebacks with its upcoming second season.

News broke earlier this year that Kim Cattrall had filmed a special cameo for And Just Like That Season 2, and now, we have some details.

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up to TV Line about the decision to bring Cattrall back as Samantha Jones.

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio," Parker explained to the outlet, adding that Samantha Jones's (Cattrall) return comes at a "very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie's life."

While we know Cattrall didn't film with any of her co-stars, Jessica Parker did have some intel to share.

"It's just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists," the actress explained.

Cattrall had been vocal about not wanting to return to the Sex and the City universe, so the news of the comeback was shocking.

King said the comeback is "some kind of fan magic, some kind of show business magic."

"I'm surprised by it as well… Something manifested from somewhere, and all of a sudden, I got to have Samantha and Carrie in a scene together."

And Just Like That Season 2 is set to premiere Thursday, June 22, 2023, exclusively on Max.

Don't expect Cattrall's comeback to air for a while yet, however: The original SATC star is not likely to appear until the season finale.

And Just Like That Season 1 started with the revelation that Samantha and Carrie were no longer friends, but the pair exchanged text messages as the series progressed.

Given the reported feud between Jessica Parker and Cattrall, many fans were resigned to the fact that they would never share the screen again.

But maybe this cameo could be the beginning of something more, assuming Max picks up a third season of the Sex and the City revival.

And Just Like That Season 2 will also bring back John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, so we have plenty to look forward to with this one.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.