And Just Like That Season 2 Trailer Finds Carrie Reuniting With a Face From the Past

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is moving on.

Max unveiled the official trailer for And Just Like That Season 2 on Friday, and we finally have some insight into some of the big returns.

In the exciting fresh footage from the Sex and the City revival's second season, Carrie reaches out to her ex-fiance Aidan (John Corbett).

In true Carrie fashion, she sends an email, and before we know it, they're back in each other's company.

Whether they'll make a lasting impression enough to get back together, we don't know, but there were many Aidan and Carrie fans when the show was initially on the air.

Carrie is still trying to bounce back following the death of Big (played by Chris Noth).

Aidan points out how much time has passed in the snap of a finger, but will these two have a future?

Unfortunately, the clip does not feature Carrie's former BFF Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall).

As reported this week, Cattrall closed a surprising eleventh-hour deal to appear in the August season finale, but don't expect the two former friends to share the screen.

Cattrall has been vocal about not wanting to return to the series, so it's exciting fans will get to witness her return to the universe, albeit for a short time.

Cattrall is said to have filmed a phone call, but Sarah Jessica Parker was absent.

There's a good chance it will be edited in a way to show Carrie and Samantha communicating because the end of the freshman season hinted at them reuniting.

The trailer offers hints about many other storylines, though, which should tide you over until the new season premieres on Thursday, June 22.

Returning series regulars also include Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

Check out the trailer below.

It looks like another explosive season, and given the plethora of cliffhangers following And Just Like That Season 1, we need some answers.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Are you ready for new episodes?

Hit the comments.

