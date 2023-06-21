As 1923 Season 2 Gets Postponed Indefinitely, 1883 Soars on Paramount Network

at .

It looks like Paramount Network's decision to air 1883 Season 1 is off to a winning start.

The cable network re-aired the first two episodes of the Yellowstone prequel Sunday night, and the numbers don't lie:

3.8 million viewers tuned in when replays and simulcasts are factored in.

Embarking on a Treacherous Journey - 1883

The series has been available on Paramount+ for over a year, so these numbers signal that many viewers didn't follow the show to the streaming service after its short-term launch on the cabler in December 2021.

At that time, 1883 Season 1 Episode 1 launched on Paramount Network with around 5 million viewers. It also set a record on Paramount+.

Margaret on Horseback - 1883 Season 1 Episode 3

Paramount Network notes that the 3.8 million viewers marks the #1 scripted series premiere on cable in three years.

Even more impressive:

1883 Season 1 Episode 1 and 1883 Season 1 Episode 2's numbers were four times the time period average.

It highlights the desire of fans to watch more of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone expansive universe.

First Blood - 1883 Season 1 Episode 3

It also could be that fans are clamoring for more from the franchise as Yellowstone Season 5 remains on a lengthy hiatus.

Also on an extended hiatus is 1923, the latest chapter in the Dutton family saga.

1923 Season 1 wrapped earlier this year, and production on 1923 Season 2 was supposed to be well underway by now.

However, NBC Montana recently reported that the series had been grounded due to the WGA strike.

Cara on the Property - 1923 Season 1 Episode 8

When 1923 was ordered, many thought it would span one season like 1883, but Sheridan realized while writing that the show would benefit more from a limited, two-season run.

Given the healthy ratings for the series, Paramount+ followed Sheridan's lead and ordered an additional season of the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford drama.

But there's no telling when it might return, and we're certain Paramount Network will be bringing over 1923 Season 1 to the network at some point.

We recently reported that CBS was considering shoring up its fall schedule with Paramount+ originals like SEAL Team.

Jacob Doing Ranch Work - 1923 Season 1 Episode 8

Media companies are leveraging the use of their expansive catalogs now more than ever.

What are your thoughts on the solid ratings for 1883 Season 1?

Hit the comments below.

The Best LGBTQ+ Themed Episodes In the Law & Order Universe!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

1923 Quotes

Spencer: I'll tell you one. I'll tell you a dream. In my heart, I know it was wrong to take you. Everything that happened up to now was a sign, a warning. Elephant, the lions, the shipwreck. It was all the universe tellin' me to put you back. I'm just too fuckin' selfish to do it. My dream, my dream is that the universe was wrong, and you're mine to keep.
Alex: The universe has absolutely no say whatsoever. I'm following you wherever you go, whether you like it or not. Here's another dream. This one's already come true.
Spencer: It's far from coming true.
Alex: There is no putting me back. We are one now. When the sun hits your face, I'm your shadow. When it finds my back, you are mine. I go where you go, even if it's the death of me.

Jacob: Stealin' another man's grass is like stealin' his steers. You graze on another man's grass again, and I'll have your whole flock. And I'm a man of my word.
Banner: Stealin' grass. Man doesn't own the grass! The mountains own the grass! God owns the grass! And you're not good, Jacob Dutton! You're no good!

1923

1923 Photos

1923 Season 1 Blu Ray
Alex and Spencer on the Ship - 1923 Season 1 Episode 8
Spencer in Street Clothes - 1923 Season 1 Episode 8
Snidley Whitfield - 1923 Season 1 Episode 8
Jack and Elizabeth in Bed - 1923 Season 1 Episode 8
Father Renaud is a Bad Guy - 1923 Season 1 Episode 8
  1. 1923
  2. As 1923 Season 2 Gets Postponed Indefinitely, 1883 Soars on Paramount Network