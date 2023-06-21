As 1923 Season 2 Gets Postponed Indefinitely, 1883 Soars on Paramount Network

It looks like Paramount Network's decision to air 1883 Season 1 is off to a winning start.

The cable network re-aired the first two episodes of the Yellowstone prequel Sunday night, and the numbers don't lie:

3.8 million viewers tuned in when replays and simulcasts are factored in.

The series has been available on Paramount+ for over a year, so these numbers signal that many viewers didn't follow the show to the streaming service after its short-term launch on the cabler in December 2021.

At that time, 1883 Season 1 Episode 1 launched on Paramount Network with around 5 million viewers. It also set a record on Paramount+.

Paramount Network notes that the 3.8 million viewers marks the #1 scripted series premiere on cable in three years.

Even more impressive:

1883 Season 1 Episode 1 and 1883 Season 1 Episode 2's numbers were four times the time period average.

It highlights the desire of fans to watch more of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone expansive universe.

It also could be that fans are clamoring for more from the franchise as Yellowstone Season 5 remains on a lengthy hiatus.

Also on an extended hiatus is 1923, the latest chapter in the Dutton family saga.

1923 Season 1 wrapped earlier this year, and production on 1923 Season 2 was supposed to be well underway by now.

However, NBC Montana recently reported that the series had been grounded due to the WGA strike.

When 1923 was ordered, many thought it would span one season like 1883, but Sheridan realized while writing that the show would benefit more from a limited, two-season run.

Given the healthy ratings for the series, Paramount+ followed Sheridan's lead and ordered an additional season of the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford drama.

But there's no telling when it might return, and we're certain Paramount Network will be bringing over 1923 Season 1 to the network at some point.

We recently reported that CBS was considering shoring up its fall schedule with Paramount+ originals like SEAL Team.

Media companies are leveraging the use of their expansive catalogs now more than ever.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.