BET+ Unveils Thrilling Trailer for Average Joe

If you're looking for a new show to watch this summer, Average Joe should be on your list.

The BET+ original series premieres Monday, June 26, but you'll have to watch it weekly.

The streaming service is dropping the first two episodes on the premiere date before settling into one episode a week and concluding with a two-episode season finale on August 10.

Sometimes, releasing all the episodes at once works, but based on the trailer alone, we'll have plenty to discuss with this show.

Thankfully, Whitney Evans will be running point on reviews, so we'll be able to delve into the show's nuances.

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, Average Joe is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh.

Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died.

Now those people think Joe knows where the money is.

A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

It sounds compelling, right?

The good news is that the trailer balances the humor and more serious subject matter very well, which bodes well for the series when it premieres.

The series stars Deon Cole as Joe Washington, Tammy Townsend as Angela Washington, Malcolm Barrett as Leon Montgomery, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Cathy Montgomery, Michael Trucco as Benjamin "Touch" Tuchawuski, Ashley Olivia Fisher as Jennifer Washington, Pasha Lychnikoff as Nicolai Dzhugashvili, and Ashani Perkins.

What a cast, amirite?

Check out the trailer for the new BET+ drama below.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Are you interested in watching this new drama?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.