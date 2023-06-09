DC Young Fly Pays Tribute to Partner Jacky Oh Following Her Tragic Death at 32

DC Young Fly is paying tribute to his partner Jacky Oh following her tragic death.

On Thursday, DC Young Fly took to Instagram with an emotional message.

"I wasn't in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I'm reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢" DC Young Fly -- whose real name is John Whitefield -- wrote.

"You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful."

Alongside the post, the Wild' N Out star shared photos of them with their three children.

"Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!"

He added that the couple was "GOD fearing" and "grounded by the spirit."

"We never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾," he said.

"Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!"

"You know how our last convo went 🥺" he continued.

"I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it's ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that's alll we kno!!"

DC Young Fly concluded his message by saying he would love Jacky Oh forever.

"Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!!" he wrote.

"U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it's true)."

He continued, "LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

TMZ first reported the news of Jacky's tragic death on June 1, 2023, with a BET Media spokesperson sharing a statement in the aftermath.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," a BET Media spokesperson shared.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons."

"More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children," the statement continued.

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky Oh was best known for her work on Wild' N Out, a sketch series hosted by Nick Cannon.

May she rest in peace.

