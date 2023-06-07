Good Omens Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins

Are you ready for Michael Sheen and David Tennant to join forces again?

Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the trailer for Good Omens Season 2, and it teases an unholy alliance for the ages.

The six-episode second season will release exclusively on Prime Video on July 28 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

As previously reported, Good Omens Season 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel, and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel.

Returning this season in new roles is Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer, co-showrunner, and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes.

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

Gabriel is poised to be a pivotal part of the sophomore season's big mystery as he shows up at Aziraphale's shop without his memory.

Good Omens Season 1 delivered an exciting tale infused with humor, and after such a long wait between seasons, it looks like the wait has been worth it.

The talent on and off screen are some of the busiest in the industry, so we're thankful for them bringing this next chapter of the series to life.

Take a look at the full-length trailer below.

