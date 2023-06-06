Law & Order: Criminal Intent Spinoff Set in Toronto Scores Series Order

The Law & Order franchise is expanding... to Canada!

The latest chapter in the Dick Wolf legal universe is titled Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

Citytv, home to several of NBC's Law & Order series, has picked up the local version, which will be produced in partnership with Universal Television.

The series follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in Toronto, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It has yet to be revealed if the series will air in the U.S., but given the franchise's continued success on Thursdays, there's a good chance it will land somewhere, whether on NBC, Peacock, or elsewhere.

With the Hollywood writers strike underway, there's an increased chance that the broadcast networks will acquire more shows.

NBC seemingly is open to more Canadian dramas after recently picking up more seasons of Transplant.

Put simply, any show carrying the Law & Order name will resonate in the U.S. -- and beyond.

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," Hayden Mindell, senior vp television, Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life. We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise," Amy Cameron of Banner Cameron Pictures said in a statement.

NBC revived the original Law & Order two years ago, and there has been a demand from fans and cast members of Law & Order: Criminal Intent to get the revival treatment.

Series star Vincent D'Onofrio recently spoke out about potentially returning to the show.

"This is definitely true," he said while sharing an article about his desire to revisit the universe.

"Up to you fans and Mr. Wolf. I'd love for Kate and I to return," he said late last month on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on Law & Order: Criminal Intent heading to Canada?

Do you want it to air in the U.S.?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.