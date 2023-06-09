Mark Ruffalo to Headline HBO Drama from Mare of Easttown Creator

HBO is getting back in business with the team behind Mare of Easttown.

The premium cabler handed out a series order for new limited series with the working title Untitled Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project.

Brad Ingelsby, who brought Mare of Easttown to life, is set as executive producer and writer on the series, while I Know This Much is True's Mark Ruffalo will star and EP.

Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) will serve as director/executive producer.

Plot details are scarce, aside from "based on an original idea, the series follows a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend."

Ruffalo will play Tom, but beyond that, we're in the dark about this one.

"We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind 'Mare of Easttown.'"

"Brad's boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together," said Francesca Orsi, EVP Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

"When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role."

"We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights."

"The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world."

HBO notes that the casting decisions were made before the WGA strike, and "no further development has occurred since the strike began."

News of the pickup comes just days after HBO canceled Perry Mason after two seasons.

The network is big on limited series. Most of its limited series have attracted acclaim, A-list stars, and awards love in recent years.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.