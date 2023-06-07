Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 4 Review: I See The Black Light

Knowing Ezekiel Reyes had such a promising future at one point makes the events of Mayans M.C. Season 5 more difficult to appreciate.

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 4 confirmed my suspicions that E.Z. has been pushed to the limit and will find it challenging to carve out any form of happiness in the future.

His relationship with Sofia has been forever changed by his inability to create a boundary between his work for the Mayans and his personal life.

The lines for E.Z. are blurred because being the President of the Santo Padre charter is more than a full-time job. I can't even imagine the pressure he must feel as he navigates this tricky balance.

Sofia being forced into trying to save a Mayan while under the impression that 911 had been called was one of the most chilling scenes in Mayans' history.

E.Z. lack of clear boundaries forced her to give CPR to someone who was going to die anyway, and this development has caused a potentially irreparable rift between the couple.

Sofia might be E.Z.'s last chance at happiness, but given the severity of everything happening in his life, I wouldn't be surprised if he entertained the possibility of running away with Emily.

Once upon a time, those two were fated to have their happy ever after, but happiness isn't synonymous with the show's tone, so there's that.

Emily's plan to run was poorly thought out, and I couldn't shake the feeling E.Z. would've been so frazzled with everything else that he forgot to have the car ready.

Wouldn't it have been downright chilling if Emily got out of the store and attempted to get into the car, only to find out it was someone else's?

That would have been wild, but being confronted by the mother of someone she got killed was a shift I didn't see coming.

Just when I thought Miguel or one of his team would pop up and grab Emily as she thought her plan was working.

Now that Emily has been confronted in a public setting, this particular store will probably not be on the allowed list from Miguel in the future.

Miguel and Emily's relationship hasn't been right since Mayans M.C. Season 3, but will these two possibly find their way back to each other before the series finale?

I've wrestled with whether they could ever be together again. They've tried to kill one another, but my take on the supermarket scene is that Emily will start to think about the bad things she's done and how she could maybe forgive Miguel.

Miguel still seems interested in Emily and was clearly taken aback by her saying goodbye to him and her plan to make spaghetti bolognese for him.

Miguel's arc has been one of the most interesting because, just when I was ready to rule him a straight-up monster, we learned details about his past that changed everything.

He's also been pretty adamant about saving the lives of kids who always seem to cross paths with him.

Miguel has done some despicable things as a viewer, but everyone on this show has, too.

For that reason alone, there's a chance Miguel will get some semblance of happiness in the end, assuming no one appears out of the blue to wipe him out.

Let's circle back to EZ for a beat because it looks like Kate is about to expose him as the rat, which would serve as the shake-up the series needs to prepare us for the endgame.

Kevin Jiminez was a pivotal player on Mayans M.C. Season 1, but we all know how his journey ended, and it wasn't pretty.

With Creeper's nudge, Kate is immersing herself further into the history of the Mayans, and going through Kevin's old tapes appears to be what everyone needs to unmask the truth about EZ.

It's hard to tell what Kate will do with the news, including if she will blackmail EZ or if she will send the tapes to the club to allow everyone to find out for themselves.

When everyone inevitably finds out the truth, it might bond E.Z. and Angel together again in a way that seemed impossible.

After all, Angel did pull the trigger that killed Kevin, so he will feel somewhat responsible for E.Z.'s past coming out in the first place.

Angel's journey has been very different on Mayans M.C. Season 5 because he's been so focused on being a father and trying to ruffle as few feathers as possible.

I'm interested in finding out what becomes of him and Adelita because it seems like they've picked up where they left off without confronting any of their issues.

I doubt Adelita will be able to bounce back from the cold-blooded murder she committed in front of a kid, but she's proven unpredictable in the past.

"I See the Black Light" was directed by series star J.D. Pardo, and it was a nice change of pace from the darkness of the first three episodes of the season.

Surely, there will be more significant shifts in the coming episodes to reiterate that these storylines are wrapping up.

