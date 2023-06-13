Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers: What Will Ace and Nancy Share?

There are times when being a TV reviewer is a very cool job. Like today, when I got to watch Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 ahead of everyone else.

Yup, you can hate me later. But with only a grand total of 11 installments in the final season, these writers are packing a lot into each one.

So, if waiting for Wednesday night is just too much for you, and the anticipation is too distracting, I've got you covered with a little something to get you through.

Here are some highlights to look forward to from "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil."

Fair warning, if you want to remain completely spoiler-free, you need to STOP READING NOW! You've been warned.

In this episode, Nancy, Ace, and the entire Drew Crew take breaking this love curse seriously. They're all in, but Temperance's handiwork isn't about to make this easy.

There's a strange inoculation with a funny name that needs to be used and something special they'll have to find to give their curse breaker that extra powerful punch.

And if that title is intriguing, a sigil is a painted symbol considered to have magical powers. That it is referred to as both hopeful and dangerous in this title could be taken as a warning of possible angst to come.

Elsewhere, we get to see a familiar face. Birdie, the girl who was stranded on Moonstone Island with the fire souls in Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 13, returns.

That Birdie may have some issues integrating into regular life shouldn't come as a surprise, but her love interest is somewhat unexpected. It's a sweet pairing, but with a person that wasn't on our radar.

One of the bigger letdowns is that it turns out that having supernatural powers doesn't make school bullies any nicer. You'd think there would be a spell for that. Maybe Bess can work on that next.

When not working to break the curse, Nick gets a special invitation from the town council, but is it something he really wants to do? Small-town politics are always a challenge. Can you imagine how daunting it must be in a town like Horseshoe Bay?

Nick has a request for George that shocks her and us. It makes sense, but we didn't see it coming either. Will it change the course of their friendship?

Carson is back, and a set of antique cups sparks a serious revelation for him. How he handles it will directly affect the future of his love life with Jean.

And the moment we've all been waiting for has arrived! Ace and Nancy open up and share who made them jealous and exactly when they first had feelings for one another. The when and where may surprise you!

Added bonus. Where would Nancy and Ace want to go after the curse is broken? You'll find that out, too.

And, of course, we'll have all the best Nancy Drew quotes here at TV Fanatic after the episode airs, including, "Who are we to deny the Universe?"

This hour is all about the feels. There are moments that you'll cherish and others that will feel like a punch to the gut.

Everyone close to Nancy, including friends and loved ones, seems to be facing something that is life-changing. Whether it includes their careers or their love lives, the decisions they make now will clearly affect their fate.

In the end, I just wanted to reach through the screen and give each and everyone one of them a giant hug.

Just trust me, Nancy Drew Fans. You won't want to miss a minute of it.

