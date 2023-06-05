Phil Dunster Talks Ted Lasso Season (Series?) Finale, Pitches Three Very Different Spinoffs

It's the question on fans' minds everywhere after Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 12, and it seems like even the cast doesn't know whether the Apple TV+ dramedy is over.

TV Fanatic got to chat with Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, about the finale's series-ending vibe.

The actor was surprised about how the show wrapped up many storylines.

He believes the episode could have gone in a very different direction, but what Jason Sudeikis and the creatives crafted was realistic.

"It's not the Hollywood ending; none of it is," Phil, who has been with the series since Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 1, revealed.

All the arcs came together in a way grounded in reality, including AFC Richmond coming second in the league.

The actor recalled reading the script thinking the team beating West Ham meant they had won the league and being surprised in the aftermath.

Jamie's arc has been one of the defining points of the series because the Jamie Tartt of Ted Lasso Season 3 was more aware and caring than the man we met on Ted Lasso Season 1.

Phil is satisfied if this turns out to be the end of the series because he's happy about how Jamie has become a better person. He also likes the hurdles along the way his character faces.

Speaking specifically about Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 12, Phil recognizes that people might think Jamie and Roy slipped back into old habits in their quest to win Keeley's heart.

"Some people might feel like they've regressed a bit, but this is just part of the journey that will continue after the end of the series," he said.

"Whether this happens spiritually or we see it on another project, whatever happens, that's life. It doesn't always go straight on, and that's the thing."

Phil feels like Jamie's progress is not linear, and he appreciates that even though Jamie and Roy have this battle in the finale, they both realize the error of their ways.

Jamie also reunited with his dad, who was in a treatment facility at the end of Ted Lasso Season 3, which Phil feels helped bring Jamie's arc to a resolution.

"It's not like they're mates, but they're at least trying," he shared, adding that he's been pleased to tell this chapter of Jamie's story, whether it's the end or not.

While Apple TV+ has yet to announce what's next for the franchise, Phil "would love" to have the opportunity to tell more stories about Jamie.

However, he is well aware proceeding with the series might not be the best for everyone.

"I want to be fairly philosophical about it in that, like, it's all too easy just to keep it going and going for the sake of it."

"We've all got those series where you're like, 'Ah, yeah, I think they probably killed it by season five or whatever.'"

Phil said that Sudeikis would only tell future stories in this particular universe if there was integrity behind them.

I asked Phil to pitch me a spinoff he would watch, and he liked the idea of Nick Mohammed returning as Nate to play a dentist.

"I would watch Nick Mohammed playing Nate do anything," he said of his co-star on the Apple TV+ dramedy.

"I'd watch him as a dentist. That would be quite funny. He's messed up one of the fillings, and just seeing him like, 'Oh, my god,' and how he manages disasters is just excellent."

He would also be interested in seeing Nate working as part of a mountain rescue team.

Another cast member Phil thinks should headline a spinoff is Charlie Hiscock, who plays Will Kitman.

"There are so many brilliant members of the cast, but every time he's on screen, he nails it."

When asked what Will would do in his spinoff, Phil thought "Will the engineer" had a certain ring to it.

As for what Jamie is doing next, Phil believes he and Keeley went to Brazil, despite their awkward encounter in the final episode.

"It's a professional venture, and I know that Jamie probably was like, 'It'd be quite fun for us to go to Brazil.'"

"But I also think there is respect there, and he knows Keeley is this great PR person, so having her by his side as a friend to help would be good for him."

Phil went on to speak a bit about how Jamie Tartt has changed his life.

"Being with this cast of people so wonderful, smart, brilliant, and talented, all of which are very nice to look at. That helps," he said with a laugh.

Phil says that Jamie has interesting qualities and is very direct.

"His personality traits are cool, but he's also a straight shooter. I think I'm trying to bring that into my life."

"Just sucking the vibes."

Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

