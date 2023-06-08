Sullivan's Crossing Renewed for Season 2 at The CW Ahead of Series Premiere

The CW is doubling down on the small-town drama series Sullivan's Crossing.

The network has handed out a renewal for a second season, months ahead of its series debut on the network.

Sullivan's Crossing, which already aired in Canada earlier this year, is one of the network's latest acquisitions.

For Season 2, The CW will join Reel World Management, CTV (which is part of Bell Media), and Fremantle as producers.

The series is a family drama based on the novels by Virgin River author Robyn Carr.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, said of the early renewal:

"We can't wait to bring Sullivan's Crossing to our viewers this fall, and we are so confident that audiences are going to fall in love with it that we have committed early to a second season."

"As partners for season two, we cannot wait to work alongside this talented cast and excellent creative team to deliver another emotionally captivating season."

"Audiences can give their hearts to this show knowing that it is coming back for much, much more."

On Sullivan's Crossing, Maggie Sullivan is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud.

Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing, a rustic and remote campground run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan.

There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones, who only serves to complicate her life further.

The series stars Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), and Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill).

The early pickup showcases CW's faith in the series, which has been a ratings hit in Canada.

What are your thoughts on the early pickup?

Are you excited to check out the show?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.