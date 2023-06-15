Superman & Lois Mass Cast Exodus: Seven Series Regulars Out Ahead of Season 4!

We knew it was coming, but it doesn't make it any less upsetting.

Seven series regulars have been let go from The CW's Superman & Lois ahead of season 4.

The news comes the same week the show eked out a 10-episode renewal for the 2023-24 season with the caveat that there would be budget cuts.

We already reported that Dylan Walsh was departing as General Sam Lane, and now, six other beloved cast members are joining him, Deadline reports.

Buckle up because this isn't easy to report.

The Lang family is no more as Emmanuelle Chriqui (as Mayor Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (as Lana's ex-husband Kyle Cushing), and Inde Navarrette (as Lana and Kyle's daughter Sarah) are all being written out.

The bad news extends to the Irons family, with Wolé Parks (as Superman's ally John Henry Irons) and Tayler Buck (as John Henry's daughter Natalie) also not landing series regular contracts for Superman & Lois Season 4.

Even the Smallville Gazette will look very different as Sofia Hasmik (as the paper's editor-in-chief Chrissy Beppo) has also been let go.

The colossal announcement comes just weeks before the conclusion of Superman & Lois Season 3, but there's no telling whether there will be any closure for any of the above in the season finale.

Saying goodbye is tough, but there could be a future for some of them in Smallville, as Deadline also reported that some could pop up as guest stars or in a recurring capacity.

As of this time of writing, Tyler Hoechlin (as Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop as Clark and Lois' twin sons, Jordan and Jonathan Kent, respectively, are the sole four set to return next season.

Michael Cudlitz, who has yet to premiere on the hit superhero drama as Lex Luthor, will be back as a series regular.

With such a big casting shake-up, it's hard to ponder what Superman & Lois Season 4 might look like.

With so many significant departures, there will have to be many new faces unless the series plans to focus purely on the Kent family.

The CW went public with the renewal earlier this week, picking the series up alongside All American: Homecoming.

"We are thrilled to bring Superman & Lois back to The CW," CW president Brad Schwartz said in a statement.

"These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television."

"We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

The CW is switching things up as we head into the 2023-24 season, with many current shows not returning as Nexstar attempts to make the network more profitable.

