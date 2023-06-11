Sweet Magnolias Recasts Key Role Ahead of Season 3

Sweet Magnolias is making a big change ahead of its return on Netflix.

Deadline broke the news this week that the role of Katie Townsend would be recast.

The publication revealed that Ella Grace Helton will take on the role for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 -- and beyond.

Helton takes over for departing star Bianca Berry Tarantino.

Scheduling conflicts triggered producers to make the move, with the departing star set to star opposite Natalie Portman on the Apple TV+ drama Lady in the Lake.

As previously reported, Netflix will welcome viewers back to Serenity on Thursday, July 20, with all ten episodes available on that date.

The soapy drama follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) returns as showrunner and executive producer for the third season.

The drama series also stars Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend.

The cast is rounded out by Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Dion Johnson as Erik Whitley, and Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan.

If you still have some questions about what's coming up on Sweet Magnolias Season 3, the latest logline should give you some answers.

Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path.

Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family.

The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.

Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.

