The Afterparty Season 2 Trailer Introduces New Characters, and a Deadly Mystery

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of its broadly acclaimed and global hit murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty, from Academy Award-winning creators Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the 10-episode second season of The Afterparty will introduce a new mystery, new characters, and new episodes told through popular film genres.

The Afterparty Season 2 will make its global debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023.

Created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective.

Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for season two, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters.

The new characters are played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

"In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect," the logline reads.

"Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

The Afterparty is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal.

The Afterparty Season 2 is co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers.

Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller's SVP of Television, Aubrey Lee, is a producer on the series.

The official trailer for the hit Apple TV+ comedy's second season features plenty of twists and turns as everyone realizes that the latest murder could lead to more devastating acts.

