The Lazarus Project Exclusive Clip: Archie's Wisdom

George is in over his head as the new member of The Lazarus Project.

Sure, it was fun for a while as he worked to save the world from extinction.

But things got real for George in a hurry, as his teammates Archie and The Dane were shot dead as the squad pursued Rebrov, the former Lazarus member turned terrorist, on The Lazarus Project Season 1 Episode 1.

Lazarus' leader Mum reset time just as Rebrov set off his stolen nuclear weapon. So Archie and The Dane were brought back to life as the reset date of July 1 rolled around yet again.

That would seem like no harm, no foul. But unfortunately, in this new timeframe, George suffered a tragic loss as the most important person in his life was killed as his new job distracted him.

On The Lazarus Project Season 1 Episode 2, George is distraught. Having seen what the miracle of time travel can accomplish, George wonders why it couldn't be employed to reverse his loss.

Seeking guidance, George approaches Archie, his teammate who recruited him and is becoming a close friend.

She explains to him the danger of resetting time and how it had almost destroyed her life.

In this exclusive clip, Archie flashes back to a pivotal time for her.

The clip starts with Archie and a teammate involved in a shootout.

As their conversation progresses, it becomes evident that the unidentified bearded man is her significant other and work partner.

They're talking about possibly moving in together until ... she's shot dead.

Before long, viewers aren't even going to blink when this happens, knowing the deceased team member will be alive again in the next scene.

Taken out of context, the clip is more frustrating than informative. Who are the two men? When did the shootout happen? What's her point with this memory/flashback/dream?

But, as this TNT import is quickly proving, if you don't like a development in the narrative, wait a minute. It's likely to change. Give it time.

