Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Drops Wild #Scandoval Bombshells After Reunion Taping

Just when we thought Scandoval couldn't get any more scandalous!

The third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion dropped bombshell after bombshell about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's months-long affair.

The Truth Comes Out - Vanderpump Rules

Still, nothing could prepare us for what happened after the episode was taped.

Expletives were hurled. Relationships were damaged, but a message popped on the screen telling us that Raquel filmed another interview with producers six days after the reunion.

Raquel Leviss Season 10 Episode 1

Raquel revealed to shocked producers that the timeline she and Tom shared of their relationship was inaccurate, and -- wait for it -- they slept together in Mexico while at Scheana Shay's wedding.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you probably recall Sandoval looking like he'd done something terrible when he claimed he was hungover.

Now we might know why. That was also around the time Raquel shared a kiss with Tom Schwartz.

It just gets wilder.

Going For Schwartz - Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 12

As if that wasn't bad enough, Raquel dished they had sex while Ariana was away at a family member's funeral.

"I definitely felt really guilty," a stoic Raquel offered as an apology before revealing that she was open to becoming a throuple with Tom and Ariana.

"Like it ate me alive not to tell [Ariana]."

"I even suggested, like, what would Ariana think of having me as an addition?"

Raquel Leviss attends White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles

Sandoval vetoed that idea, and that's probably why we're slowly beginning to get answers.

Obviously, Raquel's admissions paint both her and Tom as liars, but the former pageant queen offered the following:

"He's asked me to not disclose all this information," she said.

Were you hoping for a reaction from Scheana from the trailer as she sipped White Claw?

Rachel Leviss attends the Kilian Paris Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary During GRAMMYs Weekend

Bravo teased the final five minutes were the most shocking, but truthfully, many fans already figured out that the timeline would evolve.

When two people lie so much, what's stopping them from lying about something else?

It does make me wonder, though, what Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will look like.

Tom and Raquel have seemingly burned all bridges with the current cast members, and it's doubtful people would be interested in watching the Toms next season.

Could we be in for a shake-up? It's unclear, but we're sure there will be more Scandoval-related bombshells over the summer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

