Vudu Becomes New Streaming Partner for AMC Theatres on Demand

We have some big movie news to share this morning.

Vudu, the premier video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango, now serves as the official new streaming platform for AMC Theatres On Demand consumers.

Starting today (Thursday, June 1, 2023), AMC Theatres On Demand users can transfer their account to Vudu, where they can continue to rent and purchase premium entertainment and watch their catalog of previously acquired movies.

As part of the service, "every AMC Theatres on Demand consumer has access to more than 200,000 new release and catalog movies and TV shows to rent or buy, including the largest collection of 4K UHD titles and thousands of titles to watch for free – all with no subscription required," the company revealed.

To celebrate the big move, many of the movies previously purchased through AMC Theatres On Demand will be upgraded to the highest quality format available on Vudu, including 4K Ultra HD.

Additionally, AMC Theatres On Demand users who are brand-new Vudu consumers will enjoy 15% off every purchase made on the service in their first month.

"AMC Theatres has been a valued exhibition partner of Fandango's for more than two decades, and we're thrilled to now offer our Vudu streaming service to AMC Theatres On Demand consumers," said Cameron Douglas, Vice President of Home Entertainment at Fandango.

"As consumers' appetite for top-notch entertainment continues to grow, as well as their desire to watch the best movies both on the big screen and at home, this incredible collaboration with AMC Theatres will ensure that fans get seamless access to the premium content they love and crave."

"As the first theatrical exhibitor in the United States to bring first-rate films through the life cycle from theatres to home, we at AMC take pride in having served our guests through a multitude of platforms during the pandemic," said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, Senior Vice President, Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming.

"As we continue to evolve our business and remain focused on Making Movies Better by enhancing the theatrical experience, we're even more excited to expand our relationship with a trusted partner, who will ensure a continued preeminent experience for those consumers who are streaming their post-theatrical movies at home."

To migrate existing AMC content libraries to Vudu, AMC Theaters On Demand consumers can link their current Vudu account using the same email address or create a new Vudu account, allowing for a unified and seamless movie-watching experience all in one place.

The move will offer fans more selection than ever, and it's pretty neat that pre-purchased titles are getting upgraded.

