Walker: Independence's Katherine McNamara Reacts to Cancellation

In Nexstar's attempt to revamp The CW, many current series will not survive into the 2023-24 season.

One of those canceled shows is Walker: Independence.

As a spinoff of Walker, one of the network's most-watched series, many thought it had a fighting shot at a pickup.

Series star, Katherine McNamara, is speaking out about the decision to end the show.

"I found out, you know, one of the showrunners and one of the producers called me, and you know, obviously it's not, it's not the call we want to get," McNamara on this week's The Wayne Ayers Podcast, which is set to launch Wednesday.

"It's not the news we wanted to hear, but I think the show and the story will always have a special place in all of our hearts."

McNamara says working on the show "was such an incredible experience."

"Nothing in this industry lasts forever and the fact that we can walk away from that story knowing that we did everything we could, and we loved our time doing it and the people we did it with," the star added.

"I think that's the biggest takeaway."

Jared Padalecki, who headlines the main series on The CW and serves as EP on Independence, recently said there's a chance the show could be saved.

"I'm so proud of Walker Independence. It's such a great show. I think it's a show that's needed," Padalecki explained to TV Line last month.

"We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it."

"We love the cast. We love the writing. We love the setting. We love the storylines that it's telling."

"It's storylines unlike any other 'Western' show on TV or streaming right now."

The CW has only All American and Walker from the previous regime, but things will look very different this fall for the network.

We're talking reality series, imports, and a few scripted originals. Check out The CW fall schedule here.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation of Walker: Independence?

Do you think the show should get a reprieve?

