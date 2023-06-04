Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 5

Did Kenya make a big mistake?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 5, there was plenty of drama as she was put on the spot for keeping her halftime performance a secret.

Why did the other ladies feel like she was messing with them?

Meanwhile, Marlo and Monyetta's feud continued to intensify.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.