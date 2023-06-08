Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 17 Episode 1

How did Tamra's return shake up the dynamic in Orange County?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 1, the Judge returned with some long-held feuds coming back to the surface.

Meanwhile, Heather was upset that Gina ghosted her and didn't invite her to her charity events.

Was there a way forward for the former friends?

Elsewhere, Tamra introduced a new housewife into the mix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.