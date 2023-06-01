Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 17

What bombshell prevented the cast from signing up for new episodes of the show?

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 17 unleashed a bombshell that threatened to derail several friendships.

Meanwhile, Raquel arrived on the stage as Scheana departed due to the restraining order.

Elsewhere, Ariana got to ask Raquel questions about how she and Tom managed to hook up right under her nose.

Did Ariana get vindication?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.