90 Day Fiance: Kalani & Asuelu and Molly & Kelly Join Last Resort Spinoff

90 Day Fiance has thrived for so long because viewers are interested in watching bad behavior.

It's sad, but it's true.

But all of that will change on 90 Day: Last Resort in what we can only describe as couples therapy for everyone.

Over the last month, TLC revealed some of the cast members taking part in the latest spinoff.

Thankfully, the cabler revealed the final two couples on Thursday morning, so we no longer have to speculate whether we'll be terrorized by Jasmine & Gino in this new chapter.

So, who's joining the others?

Kalani and Asuelu are the latest couple to be announced, and their description doesn't give us the fuzzies that they'll be able to repair things.

Kalani and Asuelu "arrive at the resort in a state of relationship crisis. As they navigate their trust issues, huge revelations come to light."

"Trying to reconnect through therapy, can Kalani and Asuelu move past their indiscretions and find love again, not just for them but for the sake of their children?"

But who's the next couple?

Molly & Kelly "have reached a point where they struggle to communicate. After a few short months of living together in Georgia, Molly and Kelly separated and are questioning if they really know each other at all."

"They actively work together to try to rekindle the romance."

"Will this retreat give them hope of finding their love again?"

While TLC would like to keep things under wraps until the episodes premiere, it sounds like they're officially over.

"Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points," the official logline teases.

"In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds."

"Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy."

"Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue."

"At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately."

90 Day: Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14, at 9 p.m., only on TLC.

