All American: Homecoming: Peyton Alex Smith & Kelly Jenrette Out as Series Regulars!

As budget cuts hit The CW's returning original programming, several stars will not be on the shows next season as series regulars.

All American: Homecoming is the latest show to announce its changes ahead of next season.

According to Deadline, Peyton Alex Smith, who plays Damon Sims on the series, will not be back as a series regular.

If you watch All American: Homecoming online, you know Damon has been pivotal since All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1.

While casting changes were expected, it's surprising Smith is one of the actors to have their contract changed.

There's no confirmation whether the actor will stage a comeback in a recurring or guest capacity.

Time will tell, but hopefully, he will appear on-screen to wrap up Damon's storyline if the actor decides against accepting the contract.

Additionally, Kelly Jenrette, who plays Bringston University president Amara Patterson, will return as a recurring player.

Geffri Maya (Simone Hicks), Sylvester Powell (JR Raymond), Netta Walker (Keisha McCalla), and Mitchell Edwards (Cam Watkins) are all confirmed to be returning as regulars.

Cory Hardrict (Marcus Turner) and Rhoyle Ivy King (Nathaniel Hardin) will return, but their episode guarantees have been reduced.

Camille Hyde, who plays Thea Mays, is still awaiting word on whether she will be asked back for All American: Homecoming Season 3.

All American: Homecoming was picked up at the same time as Superman & Lois for the 2023-24 TV season.

The latter has already cut seven series regulars ahead of Superman & Lois Season 4.

They include Dylan Walsh (as General Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (as Mayor Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (as Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (as Sarah), Wolé Parks (as John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (as daughter Natalie), and Sofia Hasmik (as Chrissy Beppo).

The budget cuts come as broadcast TV continues to navigate tricky economics.

Bob Hearts Abishola recently demoted all but two of its series regulars, the Blue Bloods cast all took a pay cut to secure a renewal, and NBC's Dick Wolf shows all reduced the episode guarantees of their actors.

All American: Homecoming is slated to return to The CW in 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.