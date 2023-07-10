Blessings of Christmas: Lori Loughlin Holiday Movie Sets Great American Family Premiere

Are you ready for more Lori Loughlin?

Great American Family sure hopes so.

The cabler on Monday confirmed that Blessings of Christmas (working title) will premiere as part of Great American Christmas, which kicks off on October 21.

Deadline broke the news, revealing that, once again, GAC Family will debut every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of that quarter.

Loughlin will star opposite James Tupper (Revenge, Big Little Lies) in the TV movie.

Loughlin plays "renowned TV star Mandy Gilmore, who is saying goodbye to her hit culinary series, A World of Food, so she can travel the globe and dine in all 142 Michelin star restaurants," the outlet reports.

"Before jetting to Paris, Mandy stops in Milwaukee with the deed to her deceased aunt’s food pantry, Angel’s Fare, recently purchased by adjacent business owner, Adam Carraway."

"It’s a simple transaction until pantry volunteer Otto Nessen reminds everyone that Aunt Susie’s love of cooking was actually love of feeding — which inspires one more holiday feast for those who need it most," the logline adds.

Loughlin has emerged as a staple on Great American Family since completing her prison sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal.

After being fired from the original series, the Full House alum returned to the When Calls the Heart universe with When Hope Calls in 2021.

Viewers missed Loughlin's Abigail Stanton, so her return for the spinoff was a big deal.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, at the time.

“We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

She followed that up with the original movie Fall Into Winter on the network in early 2023, and now, it looks like the 90210 alum is staying put on the network.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.