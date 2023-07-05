Breeders Drops Bombshells Galore in Final Season Trailer

When FX announced late last month that its hit comedy series Breeders was ending, we didn't anticipate the trailer for the fourth and final season would have this much closure.

FX went public with the Breeders Season 4 trailer on Wednesday, and it's filled with bombshells about your favorite characters.

Before we get into the revelations, we should probably remind you that there's a five-year time jump by the time the series returns.

Paul and Ally are left blindsided when Luke reveals he's leaving the family home because his girlfriend is pregnant.

The teenager is ready to embrace the new chapter of his life away from the prying eyes of his family.

Ava reveals that she has feelings for her grandad's hairdresser, which leaves the family with many questions.

And it wouldn't be Breeders without some drama from Paul and Ally.

They're like the glue that holds the show together, but somehow, they're hiding something from their kids.

"Season 4 of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone's lives forever," the official description from FX teases.

"No longer in Luke's shadow, 16-year-old Ava experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly."

"Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie."

Breeders stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon, Oscar Kennedy, Zoë Athena, Stella Gonet, and Patrick Baladi.

Losing any show is tough, but if the trailer is any indication, Breeders is saving the best for last.

Breeders Season 4 will launch with the first two episodes on Monday, July 31.

Episodes will roll out weekly and be available on Hulu the morning after they air linearly on FX.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments below with your thoughts on this TV news.

