Dancing With the Stars: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Joins Season 32 Cast

The rumors were true.

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix has officially joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars.

The exciting news was revealed by Derek Hough on Good Morning America Friday morning.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!" Hough said, introducing Madix.

"Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!"

'That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season," she said.

Details about the rest of the cast are being kept under wraps until September 13, 2023, but ABC knew that announcing one of the biggest reality TV stars would surely get fans talking.

Madix is best known for her work on Vanderpump Rules, which exploded in popularity four months ago when it was revealed that Madix's boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with her friend Raquel Leviss.

VPR producers captured the aftermath of the Scandoval bombshell, and the ratings continually soared, reaching its highest-ever viewership during its three-part reunion.

The series helped send Bravo ahead of the competition -- even broadcast networks -- in key demos in the slot.

The scandal was understandably taxing on Madix because she learned that her boyfriend of nine years was in a months-long affair with one of her best friends.

"When i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," Madix said in an Instagram statement upon addressing the scandal.

"to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

"What doesn't kill me better run," she closed off the blistering statement.

Professionally speaking, Madix has been thriving since the split, racking up endless endorsement deals. She will also play a police officer in an upcoming Lifetime movie.

Madix is also in the process of opening a sandwich shop with VPR costar Katie Maloney.

Oh, and we can't forget that the Bravo hit is filming now. Cameras started rolling last month on Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

It's unclear when new episodes will grace our screens, but a spinoff featuring Jax, Brittany, and Kristen is also in the works.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments below and check out the announcement below.

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.