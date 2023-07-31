Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 7-31-23: Will the Double Wedding Implode as August Heats Up?

Love him or hate him, Leo Stark brings drama like no one else.

His attempt at being a better person fell apart when he gave in to Dimitri's advances, betraying his best friend shortly before Gwen and Dimitri's wedding.

Gwen doesn't know that Dimitri's playing her (unless she's also playing him!) or that her best friend betrayed her. And according to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 7-31-23, he'll speak up before the pair says their "I dos." But what on Earth is he going to say?

Leo and Gwen's friendship is one of the best things to happen to Days of Our Lives recently. Although both characters can be hard to take on their own, something about their dynamic makes them fun together.

It hurts to realize that one of TV's best platonic relationships is doomed, at least temporarily. (Gwen and Leo forgave sending each other to jail for murder, so maybe they'll survive this too.)

Still, there's not much to root for here.

Leo betrayed his BFF rather than tell her that her whirlwind romance was nothing more than a cash grab.

Dimitri claims he only has feelings for Leo, but he can't be trusted and might be pretending to be a closeted gay man so that Leo won't spill the beans. And

Gwen should know better than to marry a man after three dates because he says all the right things to make her think he's her twin flame!

The sooner this secret is out, the better, but will Leo really confess this early?

That would be no story and would only happen if there's some big twist in it like Gwen knowing all along and deciding she'll marry Dimitri anyway and blackmail him into giving her half the inheritance when it comes.

Meanwhile, Harris runs into Eve at Bayview. In the early 80s, they dated briefly until teenage Eve found out Harris had only asked her out because he had made a bet that he could bed the hooker before anyone else.

People in Salem tend to hold grudges forever, so Eve won't be happy to see Harris -- in fact, in the spoiler video, she swears revenge!

Please check out the complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-31-23.

Kristen is summoned to court.

The latest battle over Rachel has just begun.

Kristen was supposed to drop the charges against Brady in exchange for joint custody, and she did. But what are the odds that Brady will back out of the bargain now that he has what he wants?

Spoilers say the court hearing takes a surprising turn -- could the judge decide to remove Rachel from both her parents' care since neither one appears to be stable enough to take care of a vulnerable child?

The double wedding begins -- but will it end in disaster?

As discussed above, Leo probably won't admit that he slept with Dimitri.

The video clip has him saying he can't let Gwen marry Dimitri, but Gwen may talk him down or beg him not to ruin her special day.

Gabi and Stefan will probably get married regardless; Camila Banus' exit isn't until October, and whatever happens to Gabi will be more powerful if she and Stefan are married then.

While Eric shares baby news, Sloan messes with EJ and Nicole's test results.

Yawn. How many times will people mess with DNA results before everyone stops trusting that hospital?

The only interesting aspect of this story is that Nicole is aware that someone stole her results.

According to the spoiler video, Nicole and Eric discuss Sloan getting her hands on them. Will we see former investigative reporter Nicole dig into what's going on?

Paulina and Chanel try to help Abe remember everything.

Sadly, it won't work. Abe's amnesia is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.

But at least someone's finally told Chanel that Abe is alive! She's been heartbroken over her stepfather's "death" and should have been notified immediately.

These should be emotional scenes regardless of Abe's ability to remember his wife and stepdaughter.

Wendy is concerned about how much time Li is spending with Melinda.

She's right. No one can trust Melinda, especially not someone who already caught the crafty DA attempting to record a confession on their first date.

But Li will probably counter that by pointing out that Wendy wanted him to stop obsessing over Gabi, so she should be happy he's moved on.

Melinda and Li are a bizarre couple, but this story might make her somewhat less one-note, which is always good.

Harris runs into a familiar face at Bayview.

Welcome back, Eve, even if it is only for one day.

Kassie De Paiva will again portray Eve. This makes flashbacks of Harris and Eve's high school relationship tricky since Charlotte Rose played the role back then.

These scenes will be a nice nod to history, though it doesn't seem to have much of a point since Eve is slated to appear only once. But maybe DAYS is laying the groundwork for a second-chance romance later.

Eric half-heartedly proposes to Sloan.

Just what every woman wants: a half-hearted marriage proposal.

Of course, the spoiler doesn't say "marriage," so he could be half-heartedly proposing something else.

Either way, what is Eric up to? Does he love and trust Sloan, or is he trying to find out what she did with those test results?

Melinda reveals that she knows Sloan's secret.

Again, never trust Melinda.

Neither she nor Sloan appears to have any other friends, but if Sloan thinks Melinda won't prosecute her or resort to blackmail, she'd better think again.

The only question is what Melinda plans to do with this information. Hopefully, Sloan won't be stupid enough to give her any extra details.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and tell us what you think of these spoilers.

Check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussion posts if you'd like to chat about already-aired episodes.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.