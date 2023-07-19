Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Key Art Teases a Showstopping Death

We're just weeks away from the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 3, and it looks like we're in for another stellar mystery.

Hulu on Wednesday unveiled photos and key art for the highly-anticipated next chapter.

Until now, details have been scarce about who Meryl Streep would be playing, and now, we have an answer.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 "finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show," the official description teases.

"Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death," we hear.

"Aided by costar Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together."

"Curtains up!"

Only Murders in the Building comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The series has been an enormous success story for Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in international territories.

The cast and crew have been teasing the new season for months on social media, and now, we're closer than ever to the Tuesday, August 8 debut date.

Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) round out the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Cast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 wrapped with the mother of all cliffhangers when a flashforward hinted at a death during Quentin's play.

"Is this really happening again?" Oliver asks, leading to Mabel hitting back:

"Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?"

