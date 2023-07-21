Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Beat Me at My Own Game

Karma is awful, so hopefully, Kathy gets what's coming to her since she thought she'd won, but she's the ultimate loser.

Dana Sue knew that Kathy vandalized Sullivan's on Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Episode 8, and Ronnie was conflicted on how to alleviate his sister and soothe his wife.

Kathy's biggest mistake was tipping her hand to other residents of Serenity. Almost everyone knows she's playing a game, and they're determined to stop her.

What motivated Kathy to destroy Sullivan's? Besides her family, Sullivan's is Dana Sue's pride and joy, and she doesn't break down much, but she struggles while asking her crew and suppliers for help.

Did Kathy want to see Dana Sue lose everything or merely watch her suffer and fall apart? Even when she stumbles, Dana Sue always lands on her feet because she has family and friends to catch her.

Kathy doesn't understand the meaning of family. She wanted to be close to her brother and get to know her niece, but hurting Dana Sue wouldn't endear her to either one.

Ronnie felt conflicted because he knew Kathy felt lonely, but he thought she brought this isolation and estrangement on herself. No one pitied her because Ms. Frances left Sullivan's to him and Dana Sue instead of her.

Ronnie: You've had plenty of chances to move on with something of your own, but all you seem to know how to do is set fire to what other b people have built. I will not let you do this to my family.

Kathy: Now I'm not family?

Ronnie: Hey, this is not how family acts. Family is defined by love and compassion.

Permalink: Hey, this is not how family acts. Family is defined by love and compassion.

Permalink: Hey, this is not how family acts. Family is defined by love and compassion.

Ronnie was in a tight spot since his wife and sister despised each other. While blood ties and loyalty are significant, your spouse and children come first as you age.

Kathy failed to realize that until it was too late.

Some decisions eat you up inside. Ronnie paid off his sister to leave town, using most of the money for his and Dana Sue's vow renewal.

It was against Dana Sue's morals to let a blackmailer think she had won.

I don't agree with what you did, but I understand why you did it. Dana Sue Permalink: I don't agree with what you did, but I understand why you did it.

Permalink: I don't agree with what you did, but I understand why you did it.

That money cost them more than they thought it would too.

But Kathy hadn't won. She had no family or friends that cared about her, and the shoes kept falling on her head.

People were wising up to Kathy's game, starting with Bill. After he caught her with the money, she invited him to run away with her and leave all his baggage behind.

While Bill can be a jerk, he wouldn't leave his kids without saying goodbye. He didn't want to be a deadbeat dad and never see them. Bill was growing and attempting to make amends, while Kathy thought part of loving someone meant leaving before making things worse.

Erik also became more suspicious after Jeremy stopped him to warn him that Kathy was Dana Sue's sister-in-law and she was hellbent on revenge.

While Erik was relieved he quit, he felt guilty for all the trouble he caused Sullivan's, and he didn't know how to make it up to his friend.

Sweet Magnolias Episode 6 and Sweet Magnolias Episode 7 were not the same with the ladies fighting. We're so used to their friendship being the center of the series.

Season 3 has focused on individual arcs, and being apart helped each of them realize their strengths and weaknesses. Helen realized how stubborn she was and that she argued until she was right. That probably makes her an effective lawyer.

She also grew and realized that even though she desperately wanted Erik back, they still needed time to process what happened. Maddie learned that she couldn't fix everything, whether it was with her friends or Cal. Those two learned to have much more fun.

It's time for the Magnolias to pour it out and celebrate life.

It's constantly refreshing seeing the young people get their own arc. Seeing them all get along as friends and have a common goal is even better.

CeCe really is a mini-Helen. She's ambitious but wants a second chance to have friends and be kinder. She's the ideal person to have on the inside of this playground renovation project.

She knows the proper officials to speak to and, like the Townsend children, knew firsthand which equipment was broken and dangerous.

Annie was also smart to get involved in Kyle's project. Ronnie and his company would probably donate supplies, and more importantly, it showed her parents that she was involved in something important, which might lessen her grounding.

The series currently has many potential pairings in progress.

I'm not worried about either Ty and Olivia or Erik and Genevieve hanging out. They each have more of a cute friend vibe.

Both Erik and Ty needed to explore other interests and friends, and hopefully, Ty and Annie and Erik and Helen will remain endgame.

Ty proved yet again why he's a better choice than Jackson. He's known Annie her entire life and brought over something to cheer her up.

"Beat Me at My Own Game" left open some exciting arcs. If Nellie didn't send Kyle those flowers and love notes, he's got a secret admirer. Who do you think it is?

Dana Sue wouldn't call off the vow renewal because Ronnie paid off his evil sister to leave them alone, would she? The Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Trailer showed a wedding, so hopefully, they will find a way to make it work.

What do you think, Sweet Magnolia Fanatics? Will Dana Sue and Ronnie manage to renew their vows? Are Annie and Ty inching their way to becoming a couple?

Chime in below.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.