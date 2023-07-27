The Morning Show: It’s Time To “Let All the Secrets Come Out” in Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Things are changing on The Morning Show Season 3.

The biggest indicator is the shocking news that Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) has his sights on taking over UBA.

Thanks to the increased media attention because of Paul's interest, the careers of some of our favorite characters are in flux.

Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy isn't concerned about secrets coming to the forefront.

"Let all the secrets come out. They didn't protect me," she says, leading to the following response from Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.

"They didn't protect you, but I did."

And with that, it looks like there'll be shifting dynamics between the key players on The Morning Show Season 3.

According to the synopsis, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA."

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

The first two seasons were largely rooted in the interpersonal relationships between the people on the show-within-a-show, but now that everything could be changing, it should shake up the show's format.

It does make us wonder how UBA -- and the show -- will fare when all is said and done.

As we've witnessed in the real world, network leadership changes can lead to big changes in programming.

We've witnessed it with The CW over the last years as most of the genre fare has been canceled in favor of programming that should attract a wider audience.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

Yes, the cast is, once again, phenomenal.

And, if you're worried we're heading into the final season, we have some good news:

The Morning Show has officially been renewed for Season 4.

Check out the official trailer below and return to TV Fanatic for more TV news as we reach the premiere.

The Morning Show Season 3 premieres September 13 on Apple TV+, so we don't have long to wait.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.