The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Teaser Reunites Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira for a Battle With the CRM

One of TV's most popular 'ships is reuniting!

AMC premiered the first footage of The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne during a San Diego Comic-Con panel for the franchise.

Unfortunately, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira were not in attendance.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, most of the panels at Comic-Con will proceed without input from the cast and creatives.

This is the shape of things to come until a fair deal is reached for writers and actors.

The series is "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the logline teases.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

Lincoln departed during The Walking Dead Season 9, with Gurira following on The Walking Dead Season 10.

But they both filmed cameos on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 to tease fans that their reunion will be charted on this new limited series.

The series wrapped filming earlier this year, so this one won't be affected by the strikes unless AMC elects to hold the show until they are resolved to give it a promotional train that includes input from its stars.

After such a long time apart, it will be exciting to see how they react to being back together and the lengths they'll go to to get back to the life they had all those years ago.

They've missed a lot of Hershel and R.J.'s lives, so hopefully, we'll get an on-screen family reunion, assuming everyone is still alive on the finale.

You never know with this universe.

There will also be questions about whether Lennie James will appear as Morgan Jones.

At the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6, Morgan embarked on a mission to find his one-time friend.

Check out the first promo below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

