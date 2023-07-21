Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 Premiere Set at FX

The trials and tribulations of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds while running one of the oldest football clubs will continue to be charted on FX.

The cable network announced Friday morning that its hit docuseries Welcome to Wrexham will premiere Tuesday, September 12, at 10 p.m.

As was the case with the first season (and other FX originals like Mayans M.C.), the series will continue to be available on Hulu the day after its linear premiere.

The series will also premiere on September 13 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

Welcome to Wrexham will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.

The exciting announcement comes just days after Welcome to Wrexham secured six Emmy® Award nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series.

"Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world," the logline teases.

"Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town's historic football club."

"In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for," FX adds in a press release.

"The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League."

"Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community."

"From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan's stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.