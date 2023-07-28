Yellowstone Season 5B: Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know

The Dutton family has kept us engrossed in their fights, career highlights, and the mystery surrounding their past.

Unfortunately, it will all come to a close with the back half of Yellowstone Season 5.

But, what's about to go down in these last-ever episodes, you ask?

Scroll down because we've rounded up everything there is to know.

Has Yellowstone Been Renewed?

This is a bit of a trick question. Paramount Network had always planned on splitting the season into two parts, with the first half launching in November 2022.

The second half was set to premiere in the summer of 2023, but behind-the-scenes drama changed everything for the show.

Initially, it was alleged that Kevin Costner didn't want to commit to filming six more episodes, with reports claiming he gave a small window of availability.

The actor's representatives shut down those claims. It was then revealed that the series would end following Yellowstone Season 5.

That wasn't always the plan, and it was likely a decision made when it seemed like the show couldn't continue in its current form with the behind-the-scenes drama.

Despite six episodes remaining, Taylor Sheridan has been vocal about possibly adding more episodes to help bring the show to a close.

How do you bring a show like Yellowstone to a close? That's a tough task!

So, the series has effectively been canceled, but we should hopefully get a conclusion.

When Will Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Premiere?

As we already said, the series was supposed to return in the summer, but that plan changed once it was revealed that the show would be ending.

Currently, Paramount Network hopes to have the last-ever episodes of Yellowstone in the can to air in the fall.

But things took a turn when the Writers Guild of America went on strike, followed by SAG-AFTRA.

With the writers and actors on strike, no new episodes of the series can be produced, likely pushing a premiere date to 2024 at the earliest.

Will Kevin Costner Return for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Kevin Costner's return to the show has been questioned for months due to the reports of him only wanting to film for a week for the final part of the season.

As a result, he will be back as John Dutton, but we have no idea how many scenes or episodes he'll be a part of.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know John has beaten the odds several times when it comes to tempting fate, so it's hard to imagine the series killing him off.

My best guess? John will somehow go to jail to explain his being off the screen.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Cast

Thanks to its sprawling storylines, Yellowstone has one of the biggest ensembles on the small screen.

- Kevin Costner as John Dutton

- Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

- Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton

- Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

- Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

- Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

- Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstram

- Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

- Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

- Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

- Ian Bohen as Ryan

- Finn Little as Carter

- Ryan Bingham as Walker

- Wendy Moniz-Grillo as Governor Lynelle Perry

- Jen Landon as Teeter

- Kathryn Kelly as Emily

- Mo Brings Plenty as Mo

- Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

As we said: it's a stacked cast. There will probably be even more people on the cast as the series gets back underway.

We'll keep this post updated with any changes.

Will Matthew McConaughey Appear on Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Ever since the news of the show's demise, reports emerged that a spinoff with McConaughey is in the works.

That could mean the actor will appear in one of the final episodes to help the main series segue into the spinoff.

It hasn't been confirmed, but it's a big possibility.

Yellowstone's ratings alone make this a worthwhile move because it would get more eyes on the characters and conflicts of the offshoot.

How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

While many thought we were getting six more episodes, Taylor Sheridan hinted it could be bigger.

"If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they'll give me 10," Sheridan explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023.

"It'll be as long as it needs to be."

The show's fans will welcome that news, but it does make us wonder whether all of the cast will commit to more episodes.

It's hard to imagine the cast not plotting their next moves because of the abrupt demise of the series.

Sheridan said that Kevin's availability will impact John's final episodes.

"It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn't alter it, but it truncates it," he told THR.

Is There a Trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

There have been teasers, but none have featured new footage because the final six episodes haven't been filmed... or written.

There's so much up the air regarding the show that we're unsure when we'll get any promotional material.

We get it. It's tough!

Okay, TV Fanatics. That's all we got, but be sure to bookmark this page as more details spill out.

What are your thoughts on everything you've heard about the season ahead?

Hit the comments.

