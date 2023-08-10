75th Emmy Awards Pushed to January 2024

The least surprising news of the season has been made official.

FOX and the Television Academy jointly announced Thursday morning that its telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards has been postponed to early 2024.

More specifically, the winners will be handed out on Monday, January 15, 2024, as part of a three-hour broadcast.

News of the delay was expected, thanks to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Having an awards telecast without any talent in attendance to collect their trophies isn't something that viewers would be enthusiastic about watching.

Variety teased in late July that the planned September 18 telecast would be postponed.

At the time, the trade reported that vendors had been informed the show would not go on.

While FOX and the Television Academy have delayed the awards ceremony, there's no telling whether the early 2024 date will be feasible.

The WGA strike has been going on for over 100 days, while the SAG-AFTRA strike is approaching one month.

Unfortunately for the talent, there doesn't appear to be an end in sight for either strike.

Until a fair deal is reached, neither strike will end, so the sooner the AMPTP is back at the table with an open mind, the strikes will continue.

The 75th Emmy Awards is a milestone moment for the Television Academy, so we doubt they'll want it defined as the awards show that didn't feature any of the winners giving speeches and collecting their trophies.

That's not a good look.

Delaying the event until January also benefits FOX because the network can utilize what will be one of the year's biggest events to promote its midseason slate.

Depending on when the strikes end, FOX may be going with an all-unscripted midseason schedule, but we'll have more on that down the line.

As previously reported, Succession leads the way in total nominations, while Andor and The Last of Us are among the first-time nominees.

What are your thoughts on the decision to push the event to 2024?

Do you think it could be delayed even longer?

Hit the comments.

