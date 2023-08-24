Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Release Date, Shocking Trailer Revealed

It's about time we got a resolution to the cliffhanger at the end of Bosch: Legacy Season 1.

Thankfully, we'll get that fairly soon.

Freevee announced today that Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will premiere Friday, October 20, 2023.

Two new episodes will be available on the release date, followed by two each week through November 18.

The series will also be available day and date as an Amazon Original in 35 other territories around the world via Prime Video.

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

Also along for the ride is attorney Honey "Money" Chandler, who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder.

Maddie Bosch is also front and center as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.

"Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first," reads the official description.

"As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's law enforcement career hangs in the balance."

"The FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion," the streaming service adds.

Additionally, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 also includes the return of beloved characters from the original Bosch series, including Jerry Edgar (as Jamie Hector), Det. Robert "Crate" Moore (Gregory Scott Cummins), and Det. "Barrel" Johnson (Troy Evans).

They join Bosch (Titus Welliver), Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), and Det. Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in the search to find Maddie before time runs out.

Additional returning cast members include Martin Rose (David Moses), Det. Joan Bennett (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams), Sgt. John Mankiewicz (Scott Klace), Det. Julie Espinosa (Jacqueline Pinol), Christine Vega (Jacqueline Obradors), Rondell Pierce (DaJuan Johnson), and Det. Brad Conniff (David Marciano).

It sounds like another fantastic season of the Bosch franchise.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.