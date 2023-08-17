Chucky and Surreal Estate Set Fall Premiere Dates at Syfy

If you thought Chucky and Surreal Estate return dates were further than ever due to the ongoing strikes, we have some news you might like.

Both shows will return to Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock on October 4, 2023.

Chucky Season 2 wrapped with plenty of plot threads ironed out, giving the sense that the third season would be completely different.

Given that Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany fate was left in the air on Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, the killer doll held a press conference confirming her return.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Devon Sawa will return as a new character.

When Chucky is asked whether the actor will be back, the doll says the following:

"Devon Sawa, who?"

Chucky reveals he's too big for just one channel, so he's airing on three this time.

Unfortunately, a reporter quizzes him about critics who say there are too many doll movies.

Chucky bites back that he's already done seven movies, and now he's taking over TV screens.

Unfortunately, Chucky lunges at the reporter, and the transmission ends.

Yep, it was pretty unbelievable. Check out the promo below.

We'll keep you updated on Chucky casting news as we approach the premiere.

"Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy," the synopsis for the new season teases.

"After having escaped their new Catholic school, can "Jevon" keep their relationship alive and best Chucky once and for all — this time in the nation's capitol?"

Meanwhile, Surreal Estate, which has been off the air for over two years, is almost back on the air.

The series is led by Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read.

The series follows Luke Roman (Rozon) and his elite team of specialists who handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that scare would-be buyers.

In addition to the premiere date, we have a spooky trailer for Surreal Estate Season 2.

Check it out below.

What are your thoughts on the premiere dates?

Are you ready for the new seasons of these excellent dramas?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.