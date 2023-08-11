Jodie Sweetin Reveals She’s ‘Disappointed’ Her New Movie Is Airing on GAC Family

Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after it was revealed her new movie would be a part of Great American Family's schedule.

The cable network has been scrutinized following Sweetin's one-time Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure's controversial sentiments about keeping "traditional marriages at the core" of the network's offerings.

Bure serves as the chief creative officer for the network and declared that she didn't think movies featuring LGBTQ+ couples would make their way to the cabler.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she stated, while former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott said in the same interview that it may not always be the case.

"It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends," he told Wall Street Journal.

"There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Sweetin shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight in December 2022, a month after Bure's remarks, stating, "I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter."

"I've always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone."

It makes sense then that the actress has feelings about Craft Me a Romance winding up on the channel.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," she explained in a statement to People on Friday, August 11, 2023.

"So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

"I am disappointed," Sweetin confirmed, "but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

What are your thoughts on the movie landing at GAC Family?

Will you watch it?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.