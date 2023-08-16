Scott Pilgrim Animated Series With Movie Cast Sets Netflix Release Date

Netflix's Scott Pilgrim animated series has a cast, title, premiere date, and teaser trailer.

The streaming service went public Wednesday with all the news you need to know about the forthcoming series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the title of the project.

"Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her," the logline teases.

"Then things get even more complicated."

The series is based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley and the 2010 movie.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to premiere on Netflix around the globe on November 17.

The impressive voice cast includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, and Anna Kendrick.

Also starring is Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

Netflix ordered the Scott Pilgrim animated series in March, with original film director, co-writer, and producer Edgar Wright serving as executive producer.

"We're getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman, and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright," said Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

"And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure."

"We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."

Executive Producer Edgar Wright added, "One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim."

"Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project."

Check out the promo below.

